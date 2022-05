COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-year-old boy is missing on the near east side of Columbus Monday.

Ashton Craig Curtis has black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 4-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighs approximately 90 pounds.

Ashton was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

Ashton is reported missing from the area of East Starr Avenue and St. Clair Avenue, last seen before noon Monday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4624.