COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a 10-year-old boy they said went missing Sunday on the city’s north side.

Melachi Nelson has brown eyes and brown hair. He is approximately 4-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs approximately 95 pounds.

Melachi was last seen in the area of Blue Ash Road and Blue Ash Place.

Melachi was last seen wearing a black and grey North Face jacket, black pants, and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545 or 614-645-2358.