COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – On the heels of lung cancer awareness month, doctors and survivors are encouraging people to take advantage of a potentially life-saving medical exam.

John Johnson is more than three decades removed from what many in the sports world consider one of the greatest upsets in boxing history. Fondly known as “coach” by friends and associates, Johnson solidified the title in 1990. It was the year he coached James “Buster” Douglas to victory over Mike Tyson, who had been the undefeated, undisputed world heavyweight champion until that point.

“We did what most people thought was impossible,” Johnson said.

Johnson began his career as a graduate assistant coach under legendary Buckeyes football coach Woody Hayes.

“Coach Hayes, he taught me what it took to take an athlete and do what everyone thought was impossible,” he said.

In 2019, Coach Johnson faced new odds. This time, he had an advantage over the opponent.

After a stress test at the Ohio State Ross Heart Hospital, Johnson’s cardiologist noted his good health and recommended a lung cancer screening at the OSUCCC- James Cancer Hospital. Though he had quit years earlier, Johnson had previously been a smoker.

“They took a CAT scan and nothing showed up. And then the next year when I went, there was a nodule on the lung,” he said. “ [It was] not very big. So they said, ‘Well we’ll wait 3 months, take another scan.’ They did. It showed it was growing, which meant it was cancer.”

In April 2019, Johnson underwent surgery to remove cancer and surrounding lung tissue.

“The key to beating cancer is finding it early and cutting it out,” he said.

Ohio State pulmonologist Dr. Michael Wert agrees. He explained regular screenings can often find cancer in time to be effectively treated.

“That’s the ultimate goal of these screening scans,” said Dr. Wert, who is the director of lung cancer screening at the James. “If you find a cancer at stage 1, or its earliest stage, you can actually cure it by having it surgically removed.”

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force updated its guidelines for lung cancer screenings in 2021. The new screening recommendations now include adults aged 50-80 who have a history of smoking a pack a day for 20 years or an equivalent amount, like a half-pack a day for 40 years.

Though the changes now encompass a wider group of people who could be at risk, Dr. Wert said less than five percent take advantage of the option. His goal is to raise awareness for lung cancer screenings.

He explained, “It’s important to empower patients and give them the knowledge so they can bring it up to their doctors and say, ‘Hey doc, I’m curious about this lung cancer screening. Would I qualify for something like that?’”

The process typically involves a conversation with a pulmonologist and a one to two-minute CT scan. The results are often available the same day as the screening.

Johnson, now cancer-free, credits the early detection for saving his life. He encourages others to talk to their doctors about lung cancer screenings if they believe they could be at risk for the disease.

“I was blessed. I found it early, great surgeon, great hospital,” he said. “I swell up with thankfulness.”

You can read more about the updated screening guidelines and the research that led to the changes by clicking on this link.

For more information about lung cancer screening at the James, visit cancer.osu.edu/lungcancerscreening or call 1-800-293-5066.