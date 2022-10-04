COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Everyone likes scares at Halloween, particularly if the level of fright is geared toward them.

Haunted Woods at Shawnee Hills offers frights with a difference. The spooky trails are wide enough for wheelchairs, and there’s also a no-scare sensory-friendly hour on Saturdays from 6 to 7 p.m.

“If you’ve got anybody in your group that’s a little too afraid to come through the full show, you can come through the earlier show and see the attraction without all the scares in it,” said Nick Smith, program coordinator at Adaptive Sports Connection. He used to build haunted houses in California but now calls Ohio home.

Smith hopes that 1,000 people will come through the show. Last year, the group raised more than $28,000 for the organization. “Our goal is to beat that this year.” Some adaptive kayaks or bikes run $10,000-$15,000, and last year, they were able to buy a couple of those through the Haunted Woods attraction.

With nearly a mile of grassy trails through woods with family-friendly actors and sets, it takes about 15 minutes to walk through.

There’s a swamp with fog and lasers, monsters, witches, and haunted woods.

On the property, there’s also a real cemetery, with people from the Revolutionary War and Civil War buried in those plots. Although guests might see the ghosts from those graves, they will be directed to a graveyard attraction for their scares.

The attraction will be open on Oct. 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, and 29. Families, adults, and children of all ages can enjoy the Haunted Woods, 6000 Harriott Dr. Powell, 43065. Admission is available online for $15, VIP is $20, and parking is free. Tickets and more information online.