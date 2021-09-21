Bone marrow recipient, donor from UK meet for first time at John Glenn airport

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A central Ohio woman got the chance Tuesday to meet her stem cell donor from Scotland who saved her life.

Four years ago, Debbie Dotson was diagnosed with blood cancer, and doctors told her she needed to find a matching donor for a stem cell transplant.

Tuesday, at John Glenn International Airport, she got to hug her donor to say, “Thank you.”

Karys Taylor said she felt inspired to join the bone marrow registry at just 16 years old. At 17, she receive the call that she was a match for Dotson.

The two have spoken over the phone from across the pond but never met in person before Tuesday.

“Just to know that she’s standing there today, and she wouldn’t be if I hadn’t donated my stem cells, it was really a magical moment honestly,” Taylor said.

“I feel like I have part of her in me because I have her stem cells in me, and they grew, and they saved my life,” Dotson said.

According to Be The Match, more than 12,000 patients each year need a similar transplant to the one Dotson received. About half of them receive a match.

The organization is looking for new people to register to save a life. For more information, click here.