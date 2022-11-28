COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused in a fatal shooting near a northeast Columbus gas station was arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges Monday.

Keimariyon Ross, 18, appeared in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, where he pleaded not guilty to two charges each of murder, three charges of attempted murder, three charges of felonious assault, and one charge of improper handling of a firearm. He was given a $500,000 surety bond and a $10,000 recognizance bond.

Ross is one of 12 people Columbus police are searching for in connection with the Oct. 30 shooting that killed Kevin Sobnosky, 21. Police said that at approximately 3:50 a.m., four men between the ages of 18 and 21 were driving near a Sheetz store at the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue when the car was hit by gunfire coming from the store’s parking lot. One of the bullets hit Sobnosky, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In addition to Ross, police have also filed an arrest warrant for Tyyaun Sullivan, 18, in relation to the shooting.

Ross is currently in custody at Franklin County Jail. His next court date has not been scheduled.

Photos of the people of interest in the shooting are below. Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police