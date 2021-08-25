Bond set for man accused of killing Columbus city employee

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Bond has been set in the case of a man accused of killing Columbus city employee Tearicka Cradle.

Ivan Netter, 24, was handed a $1 million surety bond during Wednesday’s court appearance.

Netter and 29-year old Lonnie Ray Davis are suspected of shooting and killing Cradle in a northeast Columbus home in July. Davis had his bond set at $2 million when he appeared on murder charges on August 16.

According to a Columbus city spokesperson, Cradle, 45, worked for several city departments over the span of nearly nine years.

When he was arrested on August 12 in connection with Cradle’s murder, Netter was questioned about his alleged involvement in another case — the 2020 rape of a woman at gunpoint. The Franklin County Prosecutor’s office said Netter’s DNA allegedly matched the tissue processed in a 2020 sexual assault evidence kit. According to an affidavit, Netter denied the rape allegation to police.

On Saturday, August 21, A judge set Netter’s bond on the rape charges at $750,000 and scheduled that preliminary hearing for August 30 at 9 a.m.

