Bond set for man accused of killing Columbus city employee Tearicka Cradle

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Lonnie Ray Davis, the man accused of killing Columbus city employee Tearicka Cradle, appeared in Franklin County Common Pleas Court Saturday morning.

During the hearing, Davis’s bond was set at $500,000. He was ordered to commit no further acts of violence and to stay away from Cradle’s family as conditions of the bond.

Davis, 29, was charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing Cradle in a northeast Columbus home on July 18. SWAT officers arrested Davis at a hotel on E. Dublin-Granville Road on Thursday.

Tearicka Cradle (PHOTO COURTESY CITY OF COLUMBUS YOUTUBE)

Cradle was 45 years old.

The city says she began her career with Recreation and Parks, then moved to Civil Services before working for the Department of Building and Zoning Services.

Davis’s next court appearance is scheduled for August 16.