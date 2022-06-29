COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A southern district of Ohio judge has sentenced a Columbus man for threatening a reproductive health services facility.

Carlos Manuel Rodriguez Brime, 25, was indicted September 2021 for making two separate telephone threats April 2021 to a Columbus reproductive health care clinic. Brime pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a patient he thought was seeking an abortion, and later saying over the phone that his “organization” would bring a bomb to the facility, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio’s office said it previously charged Brime with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, related to his threatening people receiving or providing reproductive health services. He was also charged with making threatening statements through interstate communications and with making a bomb threat.

Altogether, Brime got 22 months and one day. The report did not say if this was prison time, but a U.S. Southern District of Ohio judge also ordered Brime to serve four years of supervised release. The sentencing report did not specify which charge Brime got each portion of his sentencing for, but did say the third charge was dismissed. For “count one,” it said he received 10 months, and for “count two” he got 12 months and one day.

The charges against Brime originally had him facing maximum sentencing of up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.