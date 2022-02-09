COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office announced Wednesday the death of explosive detecting dog Dodger.

Dodger, a rescue dog who completed nearly 1,500 missions with the office, was 13 years old.

“Dodger had been the backbone of our canine program for years,” said Kevin S. Reardon, State Fire Marshal in a release from. “This is a tremendous loss and we will certainly miss Dodger but he will live forever in our hearts.”

Dodger had been with the office since 2010 after being rescued from the Cincinnati area, and was trained to detect many different types of explosives, firearms, and post-blast debris. He also supported missions with Homeland Security and other law enforcement functions throughout Ohio, according to the release.

Before his death, Dodger visited the SFM Reynoldsburg campus one last time, Tuesday, to receive ‘good boys,’ ‘thank yous,’ and a fond farewell.