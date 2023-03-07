COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police released body camera footage on Tuesday from a shooting involving police overnight on Saturday.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of East Dublin Granville Road just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday to a report of a man shooting into a building, according to the Columbus Division of Police. When they got there, authorities found 39-year-old Mark Sharpe outside of a business with a gun.

NBC4 has an edited version of the body camera videos of the incident below. Viewer discretion is advised.

Sharpe continued shooting at the building as police arrived and turned his gunshots toward the responding authorities. The released footage showed Officers Tamer Khadre, Evan Romine and Kenneth Sauer taking cover behind police cars and deliberating on how to approach the suspect.

Khadre was the first officer to confront the suspect when he walks out from between parked cars. Romine and Sauer are seen monitoring from a farther distance. Khade told the suspect to “put your hands up” and then immediately fired multiple times, the video showed.

The footage showed the suspect was struck in the left side of his stomach. Sharpe was given medical aid by police before being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said on Monday that Sharpe is now recovering from his injuries and will be charged with three counts of felonious assault. Romine has been with Columbus police for eight years while Khadre and Sauer have been with the division for four each.