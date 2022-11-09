COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Investigators have located a body on a Columbus highway.

A person’s body was found on Interstate 71 near the Frank Road exit, according to the Columbus Division of Police’s radio room. Responding emergency crews pronounced them dead at 11:11 a.m. CPD has not released the identity of the person found dead or a cause of death as of Wednesday morning.

A traffic camera view of the scene showed the southbound lanes of I-71 completely empty at 12:15 p.m. As far back as the exit onto I-71 from I-70 in downtown Columbus, the highway appears closed. However, cars were able to reenter from the Frank Road entrance to get back on the highway and around the scene.

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)

Multiple Columbus police cars are at the scene. This is a developing story.

