COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Investigators have located a body on a Columbus highway.
A person’s body was found on Interstate 71 near the Frank Road exit, according to the Columbus Division of Police’s radio room. Responding emergency crews pronounced them dead at 11:11 a.m. CPD has not released the identity of the person found dead or a cause of death as of Wednesday morning.
A traffic camera view of the scene showed the southbound lanes of I-71 completely empty at 12:15 p.m. As far back as the exit onto I-71 from I-70 in downtown Columbus, the highway appears closed. However, cars were able to reenter from the Frank Road entrance to get back on the highway and around the scene.
Multiple Columbus police cars are at the scene. This is a developing story.
