COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was recovered Wednesday near a community center adjacent to Big Walnut Creek, according to police.

Just before noon, the Columbus Division of Police received a call from a kayaker who claimed to have seen a body in the water near the 1800 block of Lattimer Drive on the city’s east side, police said.

Officers and the division’s dive team arrived at the scene, where they found a body in shallow water about 300 yards from the Far East Community Center, which sits adjacent to Big Walnut Creek, according to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter.

Medics pronounced the person dead at approximately 12:05 p.m., Geitter said. The victim’s identity and cause of death have yet to be determined.