COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found in the Scioto River south of downtown Columbus Tuesday morning.

Emergency dispatchers said a Columbus police officer found a body in a part of the river near Greenlawn Avenue and South Front Street at about 11:40 a.m. The Columbus Division of Fire told NBC4 that one of its crews assisted in getting the body out of the water. Police said the victim was pronounced dead at 11:46 a.m.

The cause of death is under investigation and the victim’s identity has not been released by authorities.

