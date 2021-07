COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a North Linden alley Sunday morning.

The body was found behind a home on the 2900 block of Azenda St. around 7:10 a.m. Police say the man in his 30s had been shot.

Police have not released the identity of the victim. No suspect information was immediately available.

This is the 104th homicide reported in 2021 in Columbus.