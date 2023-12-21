COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body found inside a burning apartment at Colonial Village Apartments has been identified, and Columbus police are investigating the case as a potential homicide.

Police named the victim as Laronda Bazemore, 59, on Thursday morning, four days after the fire at Colonial Village, a 500-unit complex in the Eastmoor neighborhood that is in the process of being evacuated.

Firefighters responded about 7:50 p.m. Sunday to the 3600 block of Allendale Drive. While putting out the fire, they found Bazemore’s body inside.

Colonial Village, which city officials worked for years to get declared a public nuisance and placed in a receivership, is in the process of being fully evacuated by the end of the month. Residents are being temporarily relocated to hotels.

Once empty, the process will begin in earnest to determine how to rehabilitate the complex, where there have been reports of bedbugs, water damage, broken windows and rotting doors, in addition to hundreds of police calls in recent years.