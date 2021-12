COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a burning building in east Columbus.

Around 6:30 a.m., Friday, firefighters were called to a working fire in the area of Channingway Boulevard and Brice Road.

Firefighters confirmed a person’s body was found inside while they were extinguishing the flames.

The cause of the person’s death or how the fire started has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.