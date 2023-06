A body was found in a dumpster in Italian Village on June 19, 2023. (NBC4/Delaney Ruth)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person was found dead near a dumpster Monday morning north of Downtown Columbus.

Columbus police said a body was discovered near the 1000 block of North 4th Street in Italian Village. CPD responded to the call at 4:17 a.m. and found the person, not yet identified, lying next to a dumpster.

The male victim reportedly had a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:27 a.m. Police do not yet know what led to the shooting.