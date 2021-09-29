Where to park for Blue Jackets, Clippers and Crew home games Wednesday night

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With the Blue Jackets, the Clippers and the Crew all having home games Wednesday night, people may find parking hard to come by in the Arena District.

The Clippers game is the first to start, at 6:15 p.m., against the Louisville Bats at Huntington Park, followed by the Blue Jackets, who are scheduled to take on the St. Louis Blues at Nationwide Arena in a pre-season game at 7 p.m. The Crew are scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. against Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup at Lower.com Field.

While it might be a sports fan’s dream, it could be a nightmare for those trying to find a parking spot.

Those looking to attend any of the games should arrive early, but for those looking for parking in the Arena District you can pre-pay and reserve a spot in advance by visiting arenadistrictparking.com. Those who pre-pay do not need to pull a ticket and will instead scan their permit upon entering and exiting the garage.

Visitors may utilize the following locations for hourly parking during business hours, evenings, and weekends:

Arena Crossing Garage (J)

Chestnut Garage (D)

Front Street Garage (C)

Marconi Garage (I)

McConnell Garage (A)

Neil Avenue Garage (K)

Open lots are also available near several bars and restaurants in the area.

Also of note, Columbus’ Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) will be in place for the games.

While the DORA is open, people can buy alcoholic drinks in designated cups from participating restaurants. They can then walk around with the drinks within the approved boundaries. Signs listing the rules for the DORA have been posted around the Arena District for weeks.

It will open up three hours before game time and end at midnight.