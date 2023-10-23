COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Next summer, central Ohio will welcome one of the most popular punk rock bands over the last 30 years.

Blink-182 will have a concert in Columbus on Aug. 13, 2024 at the Schottenstein Center as part of its “One More Time Tour.” The band will be joined by special guest Pierce The Veil for the performance, which is scheduled to be the penultimate concert as part of the North American leg of the tour.

Columbus is currently the only city in Ohio scheduled on the tour with other notable Midwest cities included being Lexington (Aug. 1), Indianapolis (Aug. 2), and Detroit (Aug. 12). This will be the first time since 2017 the band has a concert in Columbus. The last time Blink-182 had a concert scheduled in Ohio’s capital was 2019, a show that was canceled due to production delays.

Tickets for the Columbus concert go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. For ticket details, click here.