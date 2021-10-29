COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Brandon Cole is an accessibility consultant with Aquent Games, where he tests some of the world’s top gaming titles, in order to make his experience as a blind player, more accessible to others.

Using various sound effects and audio cues, Cole can play games that were once thought to be impossible for blind people.

“I always think of ways that game could be better, that game could be made more accessible to me or to the blind community as a whole,” said Cole.



Cole says his love for videogames started in his youth, after a prank from his older brother, convinced him that he’d beaten a Super Mario game by himself.

“I kind of made a vow; a vow that I would one day beat a game without his help,” said Cole.

He eventually did, and since then, he turned his love for videogames into a career by working as a consultant with Naughty Dog, one of the biggest video game companies in the world.

His most notable work was on the incredibly popular videogame “The Last of Us Part 2,” which won multiple awards for its accessibility and sound design.

“Everything that is text, is also read to you by text to speech, if you have that feature active,” said Cole.

And it’s because of this, that Cole says he sees a much brighter future for gamers like himself.

“Accessibility as a whole, is becoming a much larger part of the conversation for game development. And I think a new era is dawning, where everyone will be able to play the same games as everyone else, and no one is going to feel left out anymore. And I think that is the actual future,” said Cole.