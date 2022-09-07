COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of country music’s biggest stars and a judge on NBC’s “The Voice” is coming to Columbus next year.

Blake Shelton announced Wednesday morning he will perform at Nationwide Arena on March 10, 2023 as part of his Back to the Honky Tonk tour with special guests Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.

Shelton will also have a concert in Cincinnati on March 23, 2023 at the Heritage Bank Center.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on September 16. To look for tickets, click here.

You can see Shelton as a judge this fall on NBC4 when the “The Voice” season premiere airs on Monday, September 19th at 8:00 p.m.