COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This is your spot for weekly biking weather information and trail reports.

Forecast from Storm Team 4

Monday: Low 33/High 50. Rain showers 90%. Wind 13 mph.

Tuesday: Low 31/High 43. Mostly cloudy. Rain 10%. Wind 7 mph.

Wednesday: Low 34/High 50. Partly cloudy. Rain 0%. Wind 13 mph.

The high temperature this time of the year will occur around 3-4 p.m. most days, but as we head into May it shifts more to the 4-6 p.m. time.

Gear up

Cover your face and put on rain gear and gloves for the Monday commute. It’s going to be rainy and windy.

Tuesday is very chilly although the wind dies down, so make sure you’re covering your hands and face again. A mudguard for standing water will keep your back dry, and it’s probably a case for rain gear again.

Wednesday, although there’s no rain, the wind kicks up to 13 mph and it’s going to be cold. Dress warmly in layers and be prepared for standing water.

Trail Reports

I bike the Olentangy trail, so that will be the first trail I cover beginning this week.

Please send your pictures of trail hazards via email to crosi@wcmh.com. After completion of a photo release form, I will post a selection to the site.

Safety and Crime

Police reports for the week up to March 4 don’t show any crime reported along the Olentangy Trail from Audubon Park through to North Broadway. However, the trail has been a place where women walkers and joggers have been attacked — although the most recent incident was October 2020.

I avoid using the trail before 8 a.m. and after 6 p.m. and take street routes instead of wooded areas of the trail. Carry pepper spray or alarms, etc., and know your surroundings. Consider a location tracker app to share with a loved one.

You may need to take alternate routes as improvements are made to the Olentangy Trail and boring takes place at Clinton-Como Park, Northmoor Park, on the properties for Kohl’s and Ohio Health, and in the wooded area near West North Broadway’s State Route 315 entrance ramps, according to the city website.

Helpful Links

Yay Bikes: Bike rider advocacy group.

Bike Commuting in Columbus: Facebook group.

City of Columbus Biking: Maps and routes, bike lanes, bike parking, and how to use turn boxes.

Columbus Metro Bike Map: App and PDF versions available.