COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Are you ready to live it big time? Big Time Rush is coming to Columbus this summer as part of the “Can’t Get Enough” tour.

The pop boy band is performing at the Schottenstein Center on July 15 with specials guests Jax and Max. BTR’s 2023 tour spans nearly 40 cities, kicking off on June 22 with additional stops in Cuyahoga Falls on July 17 and Cincinnati on July 23.

(Courtesy Photo/Live Nation Entertainment)

After launching the Nickelodeon television show of the same name in 2009, BTR released three studio albums and performed five tours from 2011 to 2014. The group officially reunited in 2022 for their North American “Forever” tour and released several singles, including “Honey” and “Not Giving You Up.”

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday at 10 a.m. BTR fan club members can purchase tickets early from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 p.m. Thursday. View more details here.