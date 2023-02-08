COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Biden administration is working to eliminate what it is calling “junk fees,” or surprise fees that consumers might face when they go to make a purchase or get a bill.

Junk fees are hidden fees of $10, $15, or $20 after you’ve gone to the checkout online or that $30 to $35 overdraft or late credit card fee that is tacked on.

The Biden administration believes it has identified four major fees affecting American consumers they want to target in the Junk Fees Prevention Act.

One is early termination fees for TV, phone, and internet service which the proposal says can cost people up to $200. The administration also wants to ban surprise resort and destination fees, and airlines from charging family members to sit with children 13 and younger. The fourth was surprise online ticket prices.

“In some cases, you can’t buy the tickets unless you’re going through a third-party vendor and then you get scalped, basically, when you’re dealing with them and that’s not right and you think you’re getting a $50 seat, then all of a sudden, it turns into $68 seat,” said Columbus resident Doug Ricketts.

“It’s already bad enough that you’re paying luggage fees and seating fees and the cost of travel in general,” said Columbus resident Shannon Weimerskirch. “It really makes me want to drive sometimes instead of support the airlines.”

While the Credit Union National Association has criticized the president for using the term “junk fees,” legal aid representatives said all consumers, not just low-income consumers, should be concerned about these fees.