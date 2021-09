COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A person was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in west Columbus.

Just before 6:15 a.m., Thursday officers were called to the area of W. Broad Street and Hague Avenue on the report of a pedestrian struck.

Police say a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Hague Avenue is closed in the area.

Police continue to investigate.