COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who they say hit a bicyclist and left the scene of the crash.

Columbus police say, at about 12:04 a.m. Sunday, a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle after entering the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and the off-ramp of I-71 southbound.

The bicyclist was thrown from the bicycle and later taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

After the crash, the vehicle drove away from the scene westbound on East Dublin Granville Road, then northbound through the Self-Storage business parking lot while dragging the bicycle, according to police. It was later seen going northbound on Boardwalk Street.

Police continue to investigate the crash and ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Accident Investigation Unit at 614-645-4767 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.