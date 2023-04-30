COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a wrong-way driver in downtown Columbus on Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to the intersection of West Long Street and Marconi Boulevard at about 6:18 a.m. on Sunday after report of a serious crash, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The unknown driver was driving the wrong way on West Long Street approaching Marconi Boulevard and collided with the bicyclist.

The bicyclist was transported in critical condition to Grant Medical Center. The Accident Investigation Unit responded to initiate an investigation.