COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 63-year-old man who was hit by a car last week while riding his bicycle was pronounced dead Monday, according to Columbus police.

CPD state that on September 5 just after 11:00 p.m., William Jamison was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk of South James Road on the east side.

As Jamison was attempting to cross the street, he rode in front of a car going the same direction on the road and was hit, per police.

Medics took Jamison to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and he was pronounced dead Monday just before 3:30 p.m.

This was the 60th fatal traffic crash in Columbus this year as Columbus police continue to investigate.