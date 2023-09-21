COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Fans that are traveling to South Bend, Indiana this weekend for the Ohio State University vs. Notre Dame game may have to dig deep into their pockets.

This game is set to be the first real challenge for the Buckeyes this season.

According to StubHub, prices for a single ticket range anywhere from $600 to more than $2,500. Notre Dame’s stadium is also about 25,000 seats fewer than Ohio Stadium, so tickets are in high demand.

When looking for tickets, make sure you know the face value of a ticket, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Make sure you’re getting it from a reputable source, it may not save you much money but at least you know you’re guaranteed a ticket.

“In the past it’s always been that they get a fake ticket. Now with the electronic version of tickets, everything being transferred through Ohio State or the different ticketing agencies, its they pay for them and then they never come or it’s a corrupted link that the person sends them, it’s not legit,” said Brian Kaufman, Vice President of Dream Seats INC.

When purchasing a ticket, use a credit card. Most credit card companies often will have recourse if tickets are not what they were promised to be.

“There’s nobody that doesn’t want an OSU ticket,” Lee Anne Lanigan from the Better Business Bureau said.

OSU tickets are a hot commodity for the unsuspecting buyer hoping to get a deal on the price. Nonetheless, fans are going to be making the roughly four and a half hour trip to South Bend.

“We have a large contingent of fans that will be going up, not just people who have bought from us but the City of Columbus is going to empty out and hopefully we’ll do the old fashioned Ohio State take over of Notre Dame stadium,” Kaufman said.

If you think you’ve been scammed or if you think someone is selling fake tickets, you can report it to the BBB.