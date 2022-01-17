COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With the first significant snowfall of the season approaching, it’s time to embrace your inner child and grab a sled.

The Columbus area has several great sledding hills, so bundle up, grab your sled and go play in the snow! Here are our favorite sledding hills in the Columbus area:

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

Located on Alkire Road in Galloway, Battelle Darby features one of the steepest sledding hills in the area. The sledding area is near the canoe access point and the Ohio to Erie trailhead.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

If you’re looking for a hill that is the perfect compromise between a steep slope and a gentle undulation, Blacklick Woods is the place for you. The golf course features a moderate hill that is fun for all ages.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

Headed out with smaller children? Blendon Woods, located off of East Dublin-Granville Road in Westerville, is your best bet for family sledding. The hill is perfect for kids ages 8 and under. When you enter the park, take a right at the Y and you’ll be at the sledding area.

Clinton-Como Park

Located on the west end of Weber Road in Clintonville, Clinton-Como’s hill is great for kids who want a little more adventure, but it’s not so steep that you’ll be winded dragging the sled back to the top.

Highbanks Metro Park

Need a park that offers a thrill ride and something for younger children? Highbanks Metro Park has it all! Located in Lewis Center, Highbanks features a steep slope for the adrenaline junkies and a tiny, gentler hill for the little ones, both in the Big Meadows picnic area.

Schiller Park

A perennial favorite, the sledding hill at Schiller Park in German Village offers enough of a thrill for the older kids but isn’t too steep. Parking is limited, so you may be in for a bit of a walk

Scioto Grove Metro Park

If you’re near the Grove City area, Scioto Grove offers a lot of fun for winter sports enthusiasts. The sledding hill is located in the park at the Arrowhead Picnic area.

Scioto Park (Leatherlips Park)

Located in Dublin, Scioto Park offers both a gentle hill for the younger kids and a steep hill for more advanced sledders. As an added bonus, the park features a walkway back to the top of the hill. Check their website to see if the hill is open.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

Another Westerville-area favorite, Sharon Woods’ sledding hill offers a long run on a medium slope, making it perfect for sledders and snowboarders alike. The park is located on Cleveland Avenue across from Mount Carmel Saint Ann’s. Use the entrance north of the main park entrance.

Walnut Woods Metro Park

If you’re looking for a sledding hill for little kids on the southeast side, Walnut Woods in Groveport is the place for you. There’s a kiddie sledding hill in the Buckeye Area, near the dog park.