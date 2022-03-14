COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s an excuse to eat pie and celebrate one special number: 3.14159 — the ratio of circumference (how big around something is) divided by its diameter (how far it measures across at the biggest point).

From apple to pecan, cherry to strawberry rhubarb, the ratio of pi — and circular pies — is always the same amount.

$3.14 deals

Honey Baked Ham is offering $3.14 off the Apple Caramel Walnut Pie in honor of National Pi Day. You must use a coupon, and this offer is only valid at participating locations.

At Whole Foods, get a large cherry or apple pie for just $3.14 from their bakery on March 14. Amazon Prime members will get an additional 10% off.

Bake Me Happy (Gluten Free): New location at North Market, Bridge Park, is Monday through Sunday. Gluten-free pies, cakes, and pastries.

Just Pies in Westerville will be open just for Pi Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ohio Pies delivers to Bexley Natural Market and The Sycamore Restaurant. Order online.

Pies to order

Dough Mama in Clintonville is closed Monday, but hopefully, you picked up on Sunday their apple, lemon-lavender, maple bourbon pecan, or cranberry ginger pear. Baker Perrie Wilkof makes extra for people who celebrate the Pi holiday. Missed out? Her pies will be just as delicious on Tuesday.

Farmers will bring you pies direct from their kitchens to your table through Market Wagon or FarmMatch. Market Wagon‘s Reggie’s Creations serves Columbus with pies like Lone Star, Banana Cream, Buckeye Cream, Pecan and Walnut, and more.