COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has been injured after a shooting near an elementary school in the Berwick neighborhood on Thursday.

Authorities responded to the 2700 block of Talisman Court near Berwick Alternative Elementary School shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One person was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story and NBC4 will provide updates as they become available.