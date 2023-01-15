COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Bengals fans are flocking to Columbus restaurants and bars as the team looks to return to the Super Bowl, facing the Baltimore Ravens Sunday on Wild Card Weekend.

Some fans said they’ve been Bengals fans for as long as they can remember.

“Honestly, if you’re from Ohio and you’re not a Bengals fan, what are you doing?” said fan Ashley Shipley.

Many fans donned their favorite Bengals gear, hitting the establishments early to see who the Bengals could face in the next round (it will be the Buffalo Bills).

Two of those fans said they have a good feeling heading into Sunday’s matchup.

“I mean, we’re going for another Super Bowl appearance, of course, hopefully winning this time,” Shipley said. “(Joe) Burrow, huge hometown guy, always rooting for him. So a win at the Super Bowl is ultimately what we want.”

“I just want them to know that once they get through this game that they have nothing to worry about and that they’re going to go to the Super Bowl,” added fan Kelsey Kinsey.