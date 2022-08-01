COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus native and guitarist for The Eagles Joe Walsh is reuniting with his old band and bringing along some friends, all to benefit Ohio veterans.

VetsAid, an annual festival organized by Walsh, is coming to Nationwide Arena this November and will feature Walsh reuniting with James Gang (Walsh, bassist Dale Peters, and drummer Jimmy Fox) for one final performance and feature special guest, Foo Fighters founder and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl.

Other artists with Ohio ties — Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys, and The Breeders — will also be performing at the show, scheduled for Nov. 13 at 6 p.m.

In its sixth year, VetAid is returning live for the first time since 2019 and is being performed for the first time in Ohio.

All proceeds from the show will benefit Ohio veterans and their families.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.

