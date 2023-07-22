COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Hundreds gathered for NBC 4 Night at Picnic with The Pops on Columbus Commons Saturday night.

The concert with the Columbus Symphony featured multi-platinum-selling singer, songwriter and pianist Ben Folds, performing his genre-bending spanning three decades.

NBC 4’s McKenna King served as the event’s emcee.

There’s one more chance to see the Columbus Symphony play on the Commons this summer – a two-night stand Friday and Saturday featuring the Best Damn Band in The Land, the Ohio State University Marching Band.

