COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s expected to get dangerously hot over the next couple days and people are doing their part to make sure residents stay safe.

Rumpke Waste and Recycling is asking their customers to put their garbage cans out the night before their scheduled pick-up day. Over the next couple of days, if they can, Rumpke will be sending their drivers out earlier, so they aren’t out in the heat during the hottest time of the day.

“Well, safety is one of our priorities. We want to make sure that all our employees are safe in the work that they do and the environment,” said East Area Communications Manager for Rumpke Waste and Recycling, Jeff Meyers.

The company is also sending all their drivers out with water and cooling towels and all drivers are encouraged to take breaks when needed.

“As you can imagine, this is a very physical job on a normal day. So, when you get to the point where the heat index gets up to 100, 105, 110, it’s still a very physical job so that can take a lot out of you.”

Rumpke will also send out safety trucks that are stocked with extra water and cooling towels to deliver to drivers when it’s needed.

In an effort to help residents cool down, LifeCare Alliance held another one of its fan distribution days. Central Ohio residents were encouraged to come down and get a fan, all you had to do was show a photo ID.

“This is the 27th year of the fan drive and every year it gives us a lot of pleasure to see the people that we help, but also to see the way the community steps up and helps us by donating fans,” said Chief Communications and Marketing Officer for LifeCare Alliance, Tricia Strahler.

Strahler added that fans can help cool a house down by up to 10 degrees. President and CEO of LifeCare Alliance, Chuck Gehring added that this is also a good time to check on your elderly neighbors.

“Many of our clients, and we learned this over the years, don’t have air conditioning in their older homes, or they have it but can’t afford to turn the air conditioning on because of the bill price, they just can’t afford that,” Gehring said.

If you’re looking for other ways to beat the heat over the next couple days, the City of Columbus is encouraging you to visit a community center or any of the Columbus Metropolitan library locations.