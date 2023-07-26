COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Central Ohio braces for some sweltering summer days, the City of Columbus and Ohio State Fair officials offer their help and advice to stay safe and cool.

Help offered by the City of Columbus

Ways to stay safe include limiting outdoor activity, never leaving pets or people in the car and staying hydrated.

The city is encouraging people to stay inside, in air-conditioned spaces. This includes Columbus Metropolitan Library locations which will be open starting at 9 a.m.

Columbus Recreation and Parks is expanding pool and splash pad hours from 1 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. through Friday as well as waiving the $1 fee at pools. Splash pads remain free to use.

“The pools are packed,” Columbus Recreation and Parks Community Relations Chief Dominique Shank said. “We expect the turnout to be tremendous as the temperatures are increasing over the next couple of days.”

While many look for ways to stay cool, others are looking for ways to afford it.

“With the increase in temperatures, of course, people are going to be using their air conditioners more,” The Breathing Association Director of Government Grants Susan Spiert said.

That use is going to drive up energy bills.

“With that, you know, there may be more disconnections from the utility companies. So, we are expecting more people to call us to see what help they can get with these increasing electric bills,” Spiert said.

So far this month the Breathing Association has helped 600 customers. Over the next few days, they think that could increase by as much as 60 people.

“It’s very devastating. Because, yes, you know, you get too hot, you overheat, you know, you can get very sick, you can have heatstroke,” Spiert said.

It affects more than just comfort; it can have a serious health impact.

“With heat related illnesses, we typically see this in the mid-summer months. It is a spectrum. So there are stages of heat related illness that can range anywhere between mild and very severe to critical,” OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital Emergency Physician Dr. Matthew Scott said.

It’s something that can affect anyone.

“Typically what we’ll see is the age extreme, so children less than four folks older than 65, but anybody is susceptible to what we call heat related illness. So, when they start having these symptoms, we really want them to push the fluids and then most importantly, is to get yourself out of the hot environment,” Dr. Scott said.

Staying cool at the Ohio State Fair

If you plan on going to the Ohio State Fair in the next few days, be prepared for extreme heat.

NBC4 meteorologists say temperatures will feel like 107 degrees by Friday.

Alicia Shoultz, the assistant general manager, says beating the heat will be all about balance.

“Really finding ways to plan your day so that you can spend your day outdoors or maybe visiting a livestock barn and also hopping indoors to an air-conditioned building or maybe to the beautiful natural resources park,” Shoultz said.

If you are looking to cool down quickly there are misting tents and fans located around the fairgrounds.

Another popular place to chill out is the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Park.

“We have so many trees, really shady, we have picnic tables where you can sit down,” said Mary Mertz, the director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

All of their activities are free.

“Our fishing pond is over in the shade so you can be by the water fish are splashing around and then our kayak pond,” Mertz said.

With extreme heat at the fair this week it is important that people stay hydrated. At the ODNR park there are several of these water bottle filling stations to get a refill for free.

It’s not just humans trying to beat the heat.

“How I keep my pig cool is we run a fan all day and then we also water her every 15 to 30 minutes with ice cubes in her water and I rinse her every hour,” said Joseph Barb.

Barb is from Johnstown and is a member of 4-H. This is the first year he is showing his pig named Gigi at the state fair.

“I rinse her every hour. I start underneath her because it cools her down better. Pigs can’t sweat so that’s why I do that,” Barb said.

Addison and Grant Wallen are showing their sheep. They have blankets on them to help the animals stay cool.

“They are very breathable so air can get into them, so they are not sweating all the time,” said Garret Wallen.

Wallen said it’s important to have a constant watch on the animals.

“We give them water, we hydrate them, we feed them and make sure everything is good,” said Addison Wallen.

There are emergency medical personnel stationed around the fair to help in the case of emergencies.

You can also go to a state trooper for help if you or someone you know is experiencing a heat emergency.