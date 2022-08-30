COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus dog shelter has taken in 10 beagles rescued from a mass-breeding operation in Virginia.

The dogs arrived at CHA Animal Shelter this week after a lawsuit was filed in May by the United States Department of Justice against an Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, Va.

According to the lawsuit, Envigo bred the dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. In total, 4,000 dogs are being removed from the facility.

Beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrive at CHA Animal Shelter in Columbus, Ohio. (PHOTO COURTESY CHA ANIMAL SHELTER)

Beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrive at CHA Animal Shelter in Columbus, Ohio. (PHOTO COURTESY CHA ANIMAL SHELTER)

Beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrive at CHA Animal Shelter in Columbus, Ohio. (PHOTO COURTESY CHA ANIMAL SHELTER)

“CHA Animal Shelter is grateful to have the opportunity to partner with the Humane Society of the United States to help Beagles from the Envigo breeding facility,” said CHA Executive Director Kelsey Smucker in a statement. “Looking into their soulful eyes, it is wonderful to know that they are no longer destined to be used as laboratory animals and that they will instead live comfortable and safe lives with adoptive families.”

According to the lawsuit, more than 300 beagle puppies died due to “unknown causes” over a seven-month period. The lawsuit alleges Envigo often euthanized dogs without administering anesthesia first; euthanized dogs for minor or easily treated medical conditions; nursing beagles were denied food, and the food the dogs did get often contained live insects, worms, maggots, beetles, flies, ants, mold, and feces.

The lawsuit, filed as a violation of the Animal Welfare Act, states that over an eight-week period, 25 puppies living in cramped enclosures died from cold exposure.

The dogs at CHA received their initial veterinary care and are set to be spayed this week, at which point, they will be available for adoption.

CHA said that while some of the dogs are showing outgoing personalities, others a shy and will likely spend more time adjusting before being placed up for adoption.

For more information on the beagles at CHA, click here.