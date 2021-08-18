BBB warns about scammers targeting homeowners with flood damage

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – After flooding damage in some Central Ohio neighborhoods, the Better Business Bureau is warning about scammers looking to take advantage of waterlogged homeowners.

“Scammers prey on emotion,” said Jessica Kapcar, the communications manager for the Central Ohio Better Business Bureau. “When it has to do with our house and we’re in a panic mode, that’s when they have a tendency to jump.”

She explained the first step after property damage should be to take a close look at your insurance policy and figure out what’s covered. When your insurance company approves a major repair, you should then get several opinions and compare costs.

“Make sure you’re taking a step back, doing your research and really investigating any company you’re thinking about using is a great way to avoid losing money and heartache,” Kapcar said.

She warned about disasters attracting a variety of scam artists and said to watch for the following red flags:

-High-pressure sales tactics

-Contractors asking for money up-front

-Businesses without local addresses

-Door-to-door salespeople peddling deals that sound too good to be true

-Calls/texts asking for financial information

Kapcar also recommended planning ahead and creating a plan if you were to experience a flood or property damage. She said you should check your insurance policy and back up any important documents.

If you think you’ve been the victim of a scam or are looking to check a company’s reputation, visit this BBB webpage by clicking here.