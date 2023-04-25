COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the world’s best selling solo artists is coming to Columbus this summer.

Multi-platinum singer Barry Manilow announced he will perform in Columbus at Nationwide Arena on August 25. He will also have shows in Cleveland on Aug. 24 and Cincinnati on Aug. 26.

The Grammy, Tony, and Emmy award winning singer has other Midwest shows outside of Ohio for mid-August as he will perform in Baltimore (Aug. 17), Reading, Pa. (Aug. 18), Louisville (Aug. 21), and Detroit (Aug. 22).

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. For ticket information, click here.