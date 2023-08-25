COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Come on, Barbie, let’s go party! A pop-up truck selling merchandise themed to Mattel’s iconic fashion doll is coming to Columbus for one day this weekend.

The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is cruising into Easton Town Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday near Crate & Barrel, 160 Easton Town Ctr. The truck is rolling into Columbus with new merchandise on the heels of the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her first dreamhouse.

(Courtesy Photo/Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour)

(Courtesy Photo/Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour)

(Courtesy Photo/Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour)

(Courtesy Photo/Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour)

(Courtesy Photo/Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour)

The newly redesigned Barbie dreamhouse truck will offer an array of apparel, home goods and accessories inspired by a day in the life of Barbie, including:

T-shirts, hoodies, denim jackets and baseball caps.

Throw blankets, totes, embroidered patch sets, necklaces, keychains and pouch sets,

Coasters, glass tumblers, glass mugs, accessories cups and thermal bottles.

The original Barbie truck tour, The Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour, kicked off in Los Angeles in 2019 followed by the Barbie Malibu Truck Tour in 2021. The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour will continue to travel to different cities throughout the U.S. following its stop in Columbus, making an appearance in Cleveland on Sept. 9.

Merchandise will be available to purchase on Saturday from the truck only by credit card. Pieces range in price from $12 to $75. Learn more here.