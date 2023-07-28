COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From career dolls to the recent record-breaking movie, the persona that has been inspiring girls and women since 1959 is now coming to COSI.

The exhibit opens on Oct. 4 with The Children’s Museum partnering with Mattel to celebrate 60 years of Barbie. Through the exhibit, COSI guests can view various Barbie dolls through history, learn about the creation of the doll and women in history who have overcome career barriers.

“Barbie™ You Can Be Anything™: The Experience” encourages guests to explore different career paths such as an airline pilot, a surfer, a robotics engineer and a wildlife photographer. According to a COSI release, the exhibit “encourages the kind of imaginative play that teaches us that no matter our gender, ethnicity, or background, we can all make the world a better place by doing work that excites us, challenges us, and brings us fulfillment.”

There are 11 different interactive careers to explore and more than 200 careers, held by Barbie over the years, to see. To learn more about the exhibit, visit COSI’s website.