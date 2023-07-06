Traffic piles up as police closed down Interstate 70 in Columbus for a robbery chase. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer is hospitalized — and a suspect is dead — after cruisers chased three armed robbery suspects on the highway Thursday.

Around 4 p.m., one Columbus police officer was shot in the leg as cruisers pursued on the highway three suspects accused of robbing a Whitehall car dealership, authorities said. One suspect died, and two others remain at large, Sgt. Joe Albert said.

The pursuit began after officers were alerted to reports of an armed robbery at a Whitehall car dealership around 2 p.m., where the suspects demanded keys to a car, according to Whitehall Division of Police Lt. Brian Smith. The suspects then attempted to rob a nearby bank.

In response, Smith said Columbus police, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and two law enforcement choppers chased the suspects to an intersection at South Souder Avenue and West Mound Street in the Franklinton neighborhood.

The following highway ramps are also closed:

I-70 to U.S. Route 40 near West Broad Street

I-70 east closed at Interstate 670

Ramp Interstate 71 north at I-70 west

I-70 west at Rich and Town streets

Ramp State Route 315 to I-70 west

Columbus police had not released any other details as of 4:43 p.m. but confirmed the situation remains active. This is a developing story.