Bank robber gets 24 years of prison time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man whose bank robberies included a bomb threat received a 24-year sentence on Friday.

Mario Cunningham, of Columbus, was convicted on four counts of robbery after a rash of bank robberies in 2018, with an added specification as a result of being a repeat violent offender, according to a media release from the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office.

Cunningham, 45, robbed a Heartland Bank on 2 November 2018, threatening the establishment with a fake bomb before demanding money from the teller.

Cunningham later robbed a Chase Bank branch on 9 November 2018 after walking into the branch and threatening multiple tellers as well as a customer. Finally, on 14 November 2018, Cunningham robbed a PNC Bank, claiming that he had a gun, demanded money from a teller, and threatened to kill the security guard if the teller didn’t act quickly.

Cunningham’s sentence of 24 years in prison reflects the bomb threat, a mass shooting threat, and a criminal history of robbery dating back to the early 1990s, the media release concluded.