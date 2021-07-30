Bank robber gets 24 years of prison time

Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Mario Cunningham.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man whose bank robberies included a bomb threat received a 24-year sentence on Friday.

Mario Cunningham, of Columbus, was convicted on four counts of robbery after a rash of bank robberies in 2018, with an added specification as a result of being a repeat violent offender, according to a media release from the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office.

Cunningham, 45, robbed a Heartland Bank on 2 November 2018, threatening the establishment with a fake bomb before demanding money from the teller.

Cunningham later robbed a Chase Bank branch on 9 November 2018 after walking into the branch and threatening multiple tellers as well as a customer. Finally, on 14 November 2018, Cunningham robbed a PNC Bank, claiming that he had a gun, demanded money from a teller, and threatened to kill the security guard if the teller didn’t act quickly.

Cunningham’s sentence of 24 years in prison reflects the bomb threat, a mass shooting threat, and a criminal history of robbery dating back to the early 1990s, the media release concluded.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Pickaway County Tornado Near New Holland July 29

Harrison County funnel cloud

Deliver Black dreams mural

Better Call 4

Eviction moratorium expiring

Scooter parking area

More Local News