COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a bank robbery near Ohio State University’s campus Wednesday.

According to police, a man walked into the Huntington Bank on the 1900 block of North High Street at approximately 11 a.m.

The man talked to the tell, then handed over a note demanding money, police said. The teller complied and gave the suspect an undetermined amount of money. The man then left the area on foot and was last seen near Pearl Alley and East 18th Avenue.

Surveillance photos from the bank can be seen below.

Suspect wanted for an alleged bank robbery on the 1900 block of North High Street on Sept. 27, 2023. (COLUMBUS POLICE)

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).