COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of Columbus’ most cherished holiday traditions dating back to 1974 is returning to the Ohio Theatre this week.

(Courtesy Photo/Jennifer Zmuda)

“The Nutcracker” opens on Thursday at the Ohio Theatre with 20 performances through Dec. 23. The production will feature more than 180 academy students and trainees alongside the professional company and BalletMet 2.

“The Nutcracker has become an expectation in our community every holiday season, and we cannot wait to bring it back again this year,” said BalletMet Artistic Director Edwaard Liang. “Many of our dancers have performed The Nutcracker hundreds of times, but the magic of this ballet is still palpable year after year. It’s an honor to share this production with Columbus yet again.”

Ticket prices range from $38.50 to $118.30 and can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at 39 E. State St. or online here.

Inspired by the sounds of composer Tchaikovsky, the classic story follows young heroine Clara who is gifted a wooden nutcracker on Christmas Eve. After falling asleep, Clara wakes to find her family’s Christmas tree has tripled in size and the nutcracker has come to life. The pair go on an adventure to the land of the Sugar Plum Fairy, where Clara meets a cast of colorful characters.

In addition to standard performances, BalletMet is offering two shortened performances on Dec. 20 and 21 at 11 a.m. designed for younger visitors. The performance is shortened to one hour with reduced noises, friendly character introductions and calming areas.

View all dates and times for the production’s performances below:

Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 9 at noon and 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 10 at noon and 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 16 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17 at noon and 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 20 at 11:00 a.m. (My First Nutcracker) and 7:30 p.m.

Dec/ 21 at 11:00 a.m. (My First Nutcracker) and 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 22 noon and 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 23 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.