“Dorothy and the Prince of Oz” is performing at the Ohio Theatre this Friday through Sunday. (Courtesy Photo/Jennifer Zmuda)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A ballet inspired by the events after 1939’s “The Wizard of Oz” is returning to Columbus this weekend for six performances.

BalletMet’s “Dorothy and the Prince of Oz” is performing at the Ohio Theatre this Friday through Sunday. The family-friendly ballet is returning after its debut during the 2017-18 season, choreographed by BalletMet’s Artistic Director Edward Liang

“It is its own story — completely different from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ — and that’s what makes it so fun,” said Liang. “Most people know the story of the wizard, but not many know what happened after that story concluded. This ballet tells that story.”

Featuring life-sized puppetry and extravagant costumes, the show follows Dorothy as she is summoned by Glinda the Good Witch to save the Kingdom of Oz. Throughout her journey, Dorothy falls in love with the prince as she tries to break the spell cast on him.

In addition to standard performances, BalletMet is allowing theatre-goers to view the production’s senior dress rehearsal on Friday morning. View all performance times below:

Feb. 10: 11 a.m. senior dress rehearsal and 8 p.m.

Feb. 11: 2 and 8 p.m.

Feb. 12: 2 and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $38.70 to $112.20 and can be purchased online here and at the CAPA Ticket Center, 39 E. State St. To purchase tickets by phone, call 614-229-4848.