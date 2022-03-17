COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The state of Ohio filed a motion to deny bail Thursday for a suspect involved in a police shoot-out on I-71.

Jonathon Myers was identified as the suspect who reportedly shot at vehicles on I-71 last Friday after crashing a 2014 Ford Fusion into a cable barrier on the left side of the road, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

During Myers’ initial court appearance Thursday, the state motioned to deny his bail, according to Delaware County court records.

Myers, who is being charged with attempted murder, is scheduled to reappear in court Monday at 2:30 p.m. to determine his bail, according to Delaware County court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 25 at 3 p.m.