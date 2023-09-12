COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a short, stationary stint at the Jackie O’s on Fourth patio, the Bagel Street Deli food truck will “head home” before the end of September, it announced in an Instagram post.

The popular Athens joint brought its food truck boasting a full menu of bagel sandwiches to Columbus in May. But its last day at Jackie O’s will be Sept. 25, about four months later, when it heads an hour south for servicing in Athens, according to the social media post.

“Sadly, our space is not as productive as it could be to get more bagels out in a timely manner,” the post read. “We’re hoping that this tuneup will help.”

The Bagel Street food truck may make its way back to Columbus in early 2024, but the post did not say whether that would be at Jackie O’s or elsewhere.

Jackie O’s recently welcomed its then-second of two eateries: Goood Friends.

Goood Friends — purposefully stylized with three o’s rather than two — is a sister restaurant of Wario’s Beef and Pork, an East Coast-influenced sandwich carry-out in the Arena District. It started slinging subs from the permanent kitchen at Jackie O’s in late August.

Jackie O’s opens at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon on Fridays, and 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, closing at 10 p.m. every day but Saturday and Sunday, when it closes at midnight.